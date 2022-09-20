YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Reps Raise Alarm Over Plot To Sink Nigeria Through Fuel Subsidy
THE House of Representatives on Monday raised the alarm over alleged plans to sink the country through the controversies trailing the fuel subsidy regimee….
How We Lured Our Victim, Killed Him To Get Part Of His Wealth —Okada Riders
Two suspected killers of one Oguntade Wasiu have narrated how they lured him into a site in the guise of showing him a piece of land he desired to buy, killed him and took his motorcycle and mobile phone to have a share of the money they believed he was making from being a Yahoo boy (Internet fraudster))…
ASUU Strike Only Affects Federal Universities ― APC Youth Leader
Amidst the protracted seven months strike by university lecturers, the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Dayo Israel has faulted the approach of the body of university lecturers, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU))….
Behold, The Youngest King In South-West, Nigeria; Oba Adeyeoba Oloyede Adekoya
In 2019, Okeluse in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo state registered its name in the list of communities where minors become traditional rulers with the ascension of 16-year-old Senior Secondary II student, Oba Adeyeoba Oloyede Adekoya, Akinghare II,who was enthroned as the new Ojima Arujale of Okelusee…
BREAKING: Court nullifies APC governorship primary in Taraba