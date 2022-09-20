BREAKING: Court nullifies APC governorship primary in Taraba

By Terna Chikpa - Jalingo
The Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo and presided over by Justice Simon Amobeda on Tuesday nullified the governorship primary election that produced Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha as the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the 2023 election.
Justice Amobeda in his ruling in a case filed by one of the governorship aspirants, Chief David Sabo Kente directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh governorship primary in the state within 14 days.
The court also ordered Bwacha to stop parading himself as the governorship candidate of the APC and  INEC to stop recognising Bwacha as a candidate.
Details later…

BREAKING: Court nullifies APC governorship primary in Taraba

