Market guard killed in Plateau, seven suspects apprehended

By Isaac Shobayo - Jos
Plateau State police command has arrested seven suspects over the gruesome murder of a market security guard, Mohammad Kabiru, in part of the Jos North local government area of the state.

Tribune Online gathered that the incident occurred at Kasuwan Dare market in the city at about 2:00 am, on Sunday, when some people suspected to be thieves slaughtered the security in an attempt to gain access to the market.

A source close to the market disclosed that the security guard who engaged the thieves was eventually conquered and demobilised, tied and slaughtered.

One of the management staff of the market who craved anonymity said the security guard was found dead in the early hours of Sunday in a pool of his blood.

“Immediately we discovered the incident, the police were alerted and, after some preliminary investigation, the body was released for burial. The deceased was one of the trusted guards and powerful. It was a very sad and great loss indeed.

“We have lost a dedicated security guard,” he said.

He further added that the deceased was one of the longest security guards in the market, adding that he had worked for close to fifteen years without any problems.

The spokesman of the Plateau State police command, DSP Alfred Alabo, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that seven people had been arrested in connection with the incident, adding that they would be charged in court immediately after the police concluded their investigation.

