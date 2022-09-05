(BREAKING) Building collapse: Lagos commissioner, Salako resigns

Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, has tendered his resignation letter on Monday, sequel to the collapse of a storey building in Oniru area of the state on Sunday morning.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen, saying that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had accepted his resignation letter.

According to Omotoso, Salako’s resignation was a prelude to the restructuring of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, saying that the governor thanked the Commissioner for his services to the state and wished him success in his future endeavours.

Text of the statement reads: “The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has accepted the resignation of the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako.

“This is a prelude to the restructuring of the Ministry and its agencies.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu thanks the commissioner for his services to the State and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

“The governor warns all players in the sector to respect the law or face the consequences of any indiscretion, no matter who the perpetrators are.”

