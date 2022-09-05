Terrorists threaten to kill kidnapped Kaduna DPO despite N7m ransom payment

Latest News
By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna 
kidnapped Kaduna DPO ,terrorists, Bandits immigration patrol officer,Bandits abduct Birnin-Gwari,Bandits kill three, Bandits community women Plateau,Bandits attack three villages, Bandits give residents five, Bandits kidnap military officer, Bandits Candidates Taraba campaign
FILE PHOTO
A family member of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) who was kidnapped by terrorists on his way to assume duty in Birnin-Gwari in Kaduna State has raised the alarm that the bandits have vowed to kill him if their demand of N200m  is not met soon.
It was gathered that his colleagues mobilised N5m ransom, while his friends mobilised another N2 million making the total amount of N7m and it was sent to them.
However, a family source told newsmen on Monday that, “Now, the person who took the money was also kidnapped. He’s under their captivity,”.
According to the source, “the kidnapped DPO is still alive but from the information we gathered, he has been stooling blood and he has been left at the mercy of rain. “
“They are chained, he is always begging us to try and get him freed. There is nothing we can do about it,”
It would be recalled that the terrorists who kidnapped him initially demanded N500m before they pegged the ransom money to N200m.
At the time of filing this report, there was no official statement from either the police or the state government.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE  

Tinubu Is A Billionaire Without A Business; Obi Is Atiku’s Creation —Melaye, Atiku’s Campaign Spokesman

Senator Dino Melaye is one of the spokespersons of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation. In this interview by TAIWO AMODU, he explains the reasons why former vice president and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, remains the man to beat in next year’s presidential election…..

Tinubu Sympathises With Ganduje Over Kano Building Collapse

THE presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with the Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, over the lives lost when a three-storey building collapsed at Kanti Kwari Market in the state….

Fulani Herders Kill 6 In Fresh Attack On Benue Community

Terrorists threaten to kill kidnapped Kaduna DPO despite N7m ransom paid

You might also like
Latest News

Senator Iyorchia Ayu was supported by governors and members of PDP ― Dino Melaye

Latest News

Insecurity: HYPPADEC presents 2,500 motorcycles to vigilance groups

Latest News

Data modifications can only be made in person, not proxy ― NIMC

Latest News

Present insecurity Nigeria’s greatest threat since civil war ― FG

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More