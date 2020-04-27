BREAKING: Attempted jailbreak foiled in Sapele

Inmates at the Nigerian Correctional Service, Sapele, Delta State, on Monday attempted a jailbreak, but the attempt foiled by operatives of the service, Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services (DSS).

The jailbreak attempt, it was gathered, bordered on alleged poor treatment of inmates including lack of food and water by the officials of the Sapele Correctional centre.

To pave way for their escape, it was gathered that the inmates ignited a fire on the facility and made attempts to flee the cells.

Men of the fire service were drafted in to put out the fire while the combined security operatives took positions to foil escape of the inmates.

While casualties in terms of human and material were unknown as of the time of filing this report, efforts were still on to put out the fire by the firefighters.

