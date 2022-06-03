[BREAKING] APC Convention: Oyegun panel disqualifies 10 aspirants, submits report

The seven-man All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential screening committee led by former National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie Oyegun, submitted its report to the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu on Friday.

He told the national chairman that 10 aspirants were disqualified.

Names of those axed among the 23 presidential aspirants were however not yet revealed as of the time of this report.

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents





In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… Oyegun panel disqualifies 10 Oyegun panel disqualifies 10

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Oyegun panel disqualifies 10 Oyegun panel disqualifies 10

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…