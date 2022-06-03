Police raid shrine, recover rifle in Delta oil community

Two FNC assault rifles have been recovered when a combined team of policemen and soldiers carried out an intensive raid in Ugboren community in the Sapele local government area of Delta State including their shrine.

Two suspects were arrested during the raid.

The raid followed the restiveness in the oil-producing community over leadership tussle.

A statement issued by the state police public relations officer DSP Bright Edafe on Friday said measures have been put in place to forestall any further breakdown of law and order in the area.

Meanwhile, the anti-crime patrol team attached to the Ibusa division while on routine patrol in conjunction with Ibusa anti-cult volunteers, arrested one Ekene Okonji alias “galaxy”.

The police described him as a notorious criminal known for terrorizing Ibusa community and its environs.





The statement added that upon searching the suspect, one locally-made cut-to-size short gun, and seven live cartridges were recovered adding that the suspect is currently in custody.

Also, the police have arrested six suspected cultists along Asaba – Benin Expressway in Okpanam, near Asaba.

The suspects include Sunday Okafor Destiny, Stephen Osamota Pius and four others.

One locally-made cut-to-size double barrel gun, six expended cartridges and one 9mm live ammunition were recovered from them.

The suspects were said to have, on sighting the police team, taken to their heels but were chased and in the process arrested the suspects.

