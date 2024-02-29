The City of Boston, Massachusetts, USA, has declared March 2 as “Burna Boy Day”, in recognition of the Nigerian artiste’s performances and advocacy works.

This was disclosed in a letter signed by Ruthzee Louijeune, the Boston City Councilor.

The letter reads: “Singer and songwriter Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as “Burna Boy, was born and raised in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria and is now a global cultural icon who has helped introduce and popularise afro beats to the entire world.

“For too long, mainstream narratives have marginalised African voices and overlooked the richness of the continent’s cultural heritage, with Buma Boy’s rise to prominence highlighting a shift in this paradigm.

“Buma Boy proudly embraces his Nigerian and African identity, infusing it with contemporary sounds to create music that resonates with audiences worldwide, thereby challenging stereotypes about African artistry and opening doors for aspiring artistes from similar backgrounds.

“Through his performances and advocacy work, Burna Boy amplifies the voices of marginalised communities and advocates for their recognition and rights.

“Using his platform not only to entertain but also to educate and inspire, starting conversations about social justice, equity, and representation.

“Nigeria is the largest source of African immigration in the United States and Massachusetts is one of the top 10 states with the highest Nigerian-born population, according to the American Community Survey.

“Boston’s commitment to recognising and celebrating culture and diversity is evident in the range of cultural events, festivals, and community initiatives that showcase the city’s multicultural landscape.

“Burna Boy’s legacy serves as a reminder of possibility, reminding us to continue amplifying voices that have long been silenced or overlooked.

“NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED: That March 2, 2024, is designated Burna Boy Day in the City of Boston.”

Burna Boy is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer, who won Best Global Music Album for “Twice As Tall” at the premiere ceremony of the 63rd GRAMMY Awards.

In October 2022, Burna Boy was awarded the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MON) for his achievements in music, and in 2023, Rolling Stone ranked him number 197 on its list of the 200 greatest singers of all time.

Also, in 2023, he won The Headies Afrobeats Single of the Year category and also the Song of the Year for “Last Last”.