A boat conveying no fewer than 100 persons including a father and his four children, on Monday, capsized with scores reportedly dead at Egbu village in the Patigi local government area of Kwara State.

Tribune Online gathered that about 50 bodies have been recovered from the incident while the incident had reportedly turned the entire local government area of the state into mourning.

It was also gathered that the boat was suddenly overpowered by river waves and smashed against a tree, leading to the boat capsizing and leaving many people dead, while others sustained varying degrees of injury.

The victims were said to be returning from a marriage ceremony at a neighbouring Egboti village in Niger State.

Sources in the village also said that the deceased persons had taken off from Kpada village in Kwara State to be part of the marriage ceremony at the Egboti village in Niger State.

According to the source, 69 persons lost their lives from Egbu village, 36 from Gakpan village and four from Kpada village in the Patigi local government area of the state.

Speaking on the development, the state Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the incident on Tuesday, stating that the command had despatched the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the Patigi local government area of the state to the area for more information on the incident.

The PPRO said that, “there was a scanty report of a boat that capsized while carrying about a 100 people in a village in Patigi local government area of the state,” adding that “The command will give more details on the incident as soon as detailed information arrived from the area”.

