The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said it has acknowledged the sacrifices made by the country’s past heroes who fought for democracy in our land.

It said their struggles and sacrifices have paved the way for the democratic government Nigeria enjoys today.

CAN, in a statement signed by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, urged Nigerians to learn from the lessons of June 12 and strive to build a nation where democracy is truly entrenched.

“We must put aside our religious and cultural differences and work towards the common goal of a better Nigeria. Our leaders must prioritize the needs of the people and ensure that they are accountable to the citizens they serve.

“Furthermore, as we celebrate Democracy Day, we must recognize that there is still much work to be done. We need to address the issues of insecurity, corruption, poverty, and unemployment in our country. These problems affect all Nigerians and must be tackled with urgency and sincerity”, the statement said.

CAN also called on Nigerians to play their part in advancing the development of our nation, stating that “we must all be responsible citizens and work towards building a better future for ourselves and the next generations. Let us continue to pray for our nation and work together towards a brighter future”.