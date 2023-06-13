Federal Representatives lawmaker-elect into the Ogo-Oluwa/Surulere federal constituency, Sunday Ojo, also known as Smart, has appreciated the Oyo state governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, and his constituents over his victory at n the last election.

The lawmaker appreciated his constituent for the support given to him in the last general election, which gave him victory over his opponents.

In a statement personally signed by Ojo following his inauguration into the 10th National Assembly on Tuesday, the lawmaker acknowledged the support given to him during the last election.

He added that the victory, which made him win with a wide margin of 3,825 against his opponent of the APC, won’t have been possible if not for the support of his constituents.

He said, “I appreciate God Almighty for my victory, and I as well appreciate the Oyo state governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, and my constituents for the support given during the last general election

“My victory won’t have been achievable if not for your support so far, in the election, I was able to win my opponent, Honourable Odebunmi Olusegun, with a wide margin of 3,825, this won’t have been achievable if not for your dear support “, he said.

While the lawmaker -elect as well pledged to keep to promises made during his campaigns in the last election.