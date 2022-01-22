Blood donations and safety

A relative of mine needs Blood Transfusion and I wish to donate for him. Kindly send me some information about what Blood Groups can accept blood from each other without any problems.

Ibukun (by SMS)

Actually, your blood will be examined in the Laboratory to make sure it is compatible with that of your relative before you are allowed to donate. Therefore, you have nothing to worry about. All the same, for your information, kindly note that Blood Group A can accept blood from Groups A and O while Group B can accept from Group B and O, Group AB can accept from Groups A, B and O and Group O can accept from Group O which can donate blood to anyone (Universal Donor).