Blackouts as system collapse hits national grid

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says the national grid at 11:25 am on Sunday witnessed yet another system collapse. It attributed the collapse to multiple trippings.

This was conveyed in a statement issued by the company’s spokesperson, Mrs Ndidi Mbah.

It read: “The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) regrets to inform electricity consumers nationwide that at 11:25 am today, the nation’s electricity grid experienced multiple trippings, which led to the collapse of the system.”

However, TCN said it has since commenced grid restoration, noting that power has been successfully restored to every part of the country, except Calabar, Ugwuaji, Markurdi, Jos, Gombe, Yola and Maiduguri axis.

“Effort is, however, ongoing to ensure full restoration nationwide,” it added.

It further assured that investigations would be conducted to establish the immediate and remote cause(s) of the multiple trippings as soon as the grid is fully restored “considering that the grid had been relatively stable in the last couple of months.”

In another development, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) said the power outages witnessed in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was due to activities vandals on the 330/132kV Gwagwalada/Kukwaba line that transports power to the 2 x 60MVA Kukwaba injection substation.

The affected areas are: Kaura District, Galadimawa, Lokogoma, Suncity, Moccido Housing Estate, Games Village, Eyes Centre Hospital, National Stadium.; Feeds Milipat Filling Station, part of Indoor Stadium, Kuchingoro, Karamajigi, King Park Estate, Royal Ancor Estate, DSS Quarters, Wilbahi Estate, Wuye, Utako and environs.

The DisCos’ spokesperson, Mr Oyebode Fadipe in a statement said while the lifeline maintenance crew of the TCN is already working on the vandalised section of the 330kV/132kV line, efforts were being made to back feed customers from Apo substation.

“We, therefore, apologise to our beloved customers for this disruption and do promise that electricity supply will be restored immediately the fault is cleared,” it said.

