Court orders police to prosecute Lagos businessman, two others for forgery, giving false information

A Federal High Court, Abuja has ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to commence criminal charges against Messrs Chika Ikenga, Suraj Yakubu and Eunisell Chemicals Ltd for allegedly giving “false information, forgery and false impersonation” to the police.

The order of the court followed a case filed by Mr Kenneth Amadi, Mrs Happiness Amadi and IDID Nigeria Ltd against the police for withdrawing a criminal case earlier filled by the police against Ikenga, Yakubu and Eunisell.

The trial Judge, Justice Taiwo O. Taiwo ordered the IGP, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Mr Anthony Ogizi and Commissioner of Police in charge of the Legal Department, Mr Augustine Sanomi to “refile the charge and prosecute Chika Ikenga, Suraj Yakubu and Eunisell Chemicals Ltd for allegedly giving false information, forgery and false impersonation as contained in charge NO.CR/361/18 between the IGP and the three accused which charge was filed on the 5th of October, 2018 and withdrawn on the 26th of February, 2019.”

The three were charged to court following false allegations against an Abuja businessman, Mr. Kenneth Amadi, Mrs. Happiness Amadi and IDID Nigeria Ltd of stealing and forgery.

Mr. Amadi was accused by his former employers, Mr Chika Ikenga and his company, Eunisell of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and stealing.

But after three years of intense investigation, Amadi was exonerated by the police and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of the accusations.

In giving Amadi a clean bill, the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU) of the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department in its report to the IGP signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr Ben Nebolisa Okolo for the Commissioner, stated that investigations show that the “allegations of breach of trust and stealing Against Kenneth Amadi could not be proved, therefore cannot be charged for any criminal offence.”

But Mr. Ikenga and Eudisell unsatisfied with police investigation petitioned the EFCC which conducted two investigations over a period of two years and came to the same conclusion as the police – acquitting Mr Amadi of any wrongdoing.

The EFCC in its letter signed by the Head of Intelligence and Special Operation Section, Mr Sam Adache stated that after the commission conducted a careful investigation into the allegations, “the allegation contained in the said petition could not be sustained.”

For presenting the police with false reports, Chika Ikenga, Suraj Yakubu and Eunisell were charged to court by the IGP, but the case was later withdrawn, a situation which forced Kenneth Amadi, Happiness Amadi and IDID who were criminally accused to approach the Federal High Court to compel the police to continue the case.

Justice Taiwo in his ruling stated that “having considered the law and the facts before me, this court hereby grants the prayer sought by the applicant. The respondents are hereby compelled to refile the charge and prosecute Chika Ikenja, Suraj Yakubu and Eunisell Chemicals Ltd for the offences of false information, forgery and false impersonation.

“Consequently, the court further orders that the order of the court to refile the charge and prosecute the aforementioned persons shall be carried out within 14 days by the respondents on the receipt of the enrolled order of this court,” the judge added.

