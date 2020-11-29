PDP condemns attack on Wike’s father’s church

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded a comprehensive investigation into the Saturday’s explosive attack on the Christian Universal Church, Port Harcourt, River State capital, led by the father of River State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Stating this position in a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary. In Abuja on Sunday, the party said it condemned “this dastardly attack on the church, which we believe was well planned and targeted to causing harm to worshippers and persons close to Governor Wike, particularly, his father.”

The party said it was disturbed by the intentions of the attackers in detonating an explosive in a religious place, particularly given the large number of persons that usually gather at such places.

While the party demanded a thorough investigation into the attack as well as prosecution of all those involved, it noted that “the time has come, more than ever in our contemporary history, for the amendment of our extant laws to allow state governors to be in charge of the security of their respective states.”

The PDP restated its call for the amendment of relevant sections of the 1999 constitution (as amended) to allow states more control of security issues in their respective domains.

The party, however, commended the people of Rivers State for their alertness which led to the arrest of the attackers.

“Such courageous act by the people also points to the need to allow greater participation of communities and state governments in the handling of security issues in their environment,” the statement added.

The PDP especially commended Governor Wike for his efforts towards ensuring the security of his state despite the daunting challenges.

It urged him, the members of the Christian Universal Church and the people of Rivers State not to be deterred by the attack but to remain at alert especially “at this critical time.”

