The Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese and Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State Chapter, Most Rev. Dr. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, has donated cash and food items, such as bags of rice, to 1,435 beneficiaries in Niger and Kebbi States.

The cash donations, including other items like Indomie noodles, seasonings, drinks, biscuits, bags of rice, and maize, were shared simultaneously among beneficiaries of parishes in Kontagora Diocese.

Speaking to journalists on Monday in Kontagora, Bishop Yohanna said it is an annual activity and a gesture to reach out to widows, widowers, orphans, and those in need.

According to him, “the gesture is geared towards improving the living standards of the poor and even the less privileged in society.

“The list rose from the last time we reached out to a little above 1,000 beneficiaries. So far, this time around, we are reaching out to 1,435 beneficiaries in the Kontagora Diocese, both parishes in Niger and Kebbi States.”

While expressing their joy, some of the beneficiaries thanked Niger State’s CAN Chairman for touching their lives, stressing that “this gesture can only be from God.”.

