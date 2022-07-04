Birth of an invention: Plea for enabling grant to conclude project

In this era of universal battle against mankind’s health and economic hazards occasioned by dwindling earth-bound power resources and environmental pollution, only the deployment of “Green Energy” from terrestro-celestial origins hold the promise of enduring human survival. This reality informed the search for a more conducive alternative approach. As a welcome offshoot of sustained work on this objective over the years, a new invention tagged the “SS MAGNETRON” has finally emerged.

The new invention is a dual-purpose assemblage designed for wholesale Solar/Wind power application, as well as the conventional inductive generation technique, devoid of fossil fuel combustion. A detailed background account of this work is contained in my book entitled: “Power, Politics & Peoples Welfare – THE MAGNETRON TECHNOLOGY – A New Window In Power Generation”.

Following series of post-invention quality-enhancement review of working components and parts for improved performance, a manually-constructed functional demonstration model is now available to prove the merit of the novel underlying concept and mark the end of the pilot stage of the project. At this point, the stage is set for precision-engineering work to produce a scalable Prototype and proceed to patenting and other allied processes necessary to conclude the project.

From inception to date, this private endeavour had been largely funded with my personal earnings and the goodwill support of philanthropic well-wishers most of whom, unfortunately, are now dead or agedly inactive – thus posing a real threat of jeopardy to the successful completion of the project. On account of this dismal situation, Your Excellency, and, in line with the pace-setter record for which Oyo State is renowned, I hereby seek your good offices for assistance in securing the much-needed grant for the successful conclusion of the project.

Alamu Muda-Ayeni,

Author/Inventor.

