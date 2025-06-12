Bi-partisan cooperation among members promoting unity, efficiency — Plateau Assembly

The Plateau State House of Assembly has stated that the bipartisan cooperation of members from different political parties in the House has further enhanced the connections of solidarity and effectiveness in the House’s daily operations.

The Assembly in a statement tagged, “Two Years Stewardship Report of the 10th Plateau State House of Assembly under the leadership of RT. Hon. Dewan Gabriel, signed by the Chairman House Committee on Information Communication, Hon. Kwarpo Mathew Sylvanus, depicted that the 10th Assembly has built a cohesive platform dubbed the “Plateau People’s Party” focused squarely on Plateau’s progress.

“Though the Speaker is from YPP, the House comprises 22 APC lawmakers, one Labour Party member, and the Governor belongs to PDP. This rich political mix has not deterred efficiency; in fact, the 10th Assembly has built a cohesive platform dubbed the “Plateau People’s Party” focused squarely on Plateau’s progress.

The two-year stewardship report highlighted that under RT. Hon. Moses Sule’s first year, seven bills were passed, two of which received executive assent within twelve months of inauguration, adding that additional landmark bills were equally enacted.

According to the House, parts of the bills include the Plateau State Electricity Bill, charting a legal foundation for improved power delivery, and the Plateau State Minimum Wage Bill, ensuring fair remuneration for civil servants, adding that the Assembly had previously approved the Law Reform Commission Bill and the Citizens Mediation Centre Bill in early plenary sessions.

“Engagement also extended to motions promoting IDP welfare and expanding educational scholarships—these motions swiftly gained executive approval and strengthened state social services.

On fiscal responsibility, it disclosed that the Assembly green-lit a ₦15 billion loan request by Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, strategically allocated to clear ₦11 billion in salary arrears and support agricultural growth.

It added that regular ministry and agency visits ensured tight alignment with state priorities, pressing for service delivery, transparent budgeting, and accountability in government operations.

The report further disclosed that town hall meetings across constituencies have fostered direct interaction with citizens, adding that the sessions have informed policy directions, shaped security strategies, and provided real-time feedback to government agencies.

“In just two years, the 10th Assembly has combined legislative vigor, bipartisan synergy, fiscal prudence, and institutional revitalization. Under Speaker Dewan Gabriel’s leadership and building on Speaker Sule’s strong foundation, the Assembly declares its dedication to serving Plateau with professionalism, unity, and foresight.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE