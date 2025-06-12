Tinubu condoles PM Modi, victims of Air India crash

President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government, and the people of the Republic of India following the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 near Ahmedabad.

The plane carried two pilots, 10 cabin crew, 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian.

Tinubu expressed deep sorrow over the Air India crash and offered prayers for the families of the victims, the injured, and the entire Indian nation during this moment of grief.

In a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), Tinubu

also commiserated with the leaders of Great Britain, Portugal, and Canada over losing their nationals in the Air India crash.

“The tragedy of Air India reminds us, once again, of the fragility of life and the common bond of humanity that holds us together.

“At this moment of sorrow and pain, Nigeria stands in solidarity with our friend, brother and partner, Narendra Modi, and the people of India. Nigeria also deeply sympathises with the families and friends of other victims on board the aircraft,” Tinubu said.

He commended the swift response of the emergency agencies in India and expressed his confidence in their capacity and compassion to make a difference in the complicated situation.

“The President prays that the Almighty God will receive the souls of the departed and comfort their families,” the statement added.

Recall that an Air India flight en route to London on Thursday crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, India, killing more than 200 people.

The aircraft, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, was operating as Flight AI171 to London Gatwick when the crash occurred.

Police say over 200 bodies have been recovered from the scene, including victims on the ground. Among the 242 people on board were 169 Indian nationals, seven Portuguese, one Canadian, and 53 Britons, along with 11 children.

