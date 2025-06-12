FG inspects national cybercrime centre in Bayelsa

The Office of the Special Assistant to the President on ICT Development and Digital Innovation has hosted the Commissioner of Police, National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC), Abuja, CP Oche Henry Ifeayin, for the official inspection of the South-South Annex of the NPF-NCCC in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The facility, which will serve the cybercrime and digital forensics needs of Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta, Edo, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River States, is said to be a result of strategic collaboration between government and private sector players.

In a demonstration of active cooperation, the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police led the visiting Commissioner on a tour of the state’s CCTV surveillance infrastructure, showing real-time digital inclusion efforts through digital surveillance systems deployed across critical areas of Bayelsa State.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that annex and its connected innovations form part of a broader legal and national strategy to secure Nigeria’s digital space, supported by the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

Speaking during the inspection, the Special Assistant to the President on ICT Development and Digital Innovation, Tokoni Peter Igoin, said “section 41 authorizes the establishment of a Cybercrime Advisory Council and Cybercrime Centers for coordination, investigation, and prosecution of digital crimes.

“Sections 38 and 40 support digital evidence gathering and surveillance technologies as tools for law enforcement.

“Our AI-powered Police Check point System is designed with strict adherence to privacy protocols, processing only flagged plate numbers and ensuring data minimization, in compliance with national data protection laws.

“The Act empowers the Nigerian Police Force to deploy modern technology, including digital checkpoints, asurveillance, and forensic tools, to enhance policing efficiency and protect lives and property.

“These support inter-agency digital security integration, cybercrime coordination, and digital intelligence capabilities at both federal and zonal levels.

“This inspection reflects five months of strategic execution since our January 31, 2025 stakeholders’ engagement at the Old Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.

“With zero government funding, the annex has been made possible by trusted private partners including PonkebiNG, PalmPay, Easyswap, Opay, and funding support from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

“Our office remains committed to deploying innovative, law-compliant systems that: Enhance cybercrime detection and prosecution, Provide digital forensics training and equipment to law enforcement, Protect fintech infrastructure through regulatory intelligence,

“To Reduce road extortion via AI-powered checkpoints, Enable youth entrepreneurship through EasyBiz CAC registration on NYSC portals, Secure financial transactions via POS device registration compliance.

“As we move towards the commissioning of the Annex in the month of July, 2025, this inspection confirms the government’s commitment to digital transformation in national security while upholding constitutional rights and legal integrity.”