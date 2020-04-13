Beyond the Coronavirus

Scholars in history and other fields in the humanities and sciences have proven that humans and viruses have been at war since antiquity. The emergence of pandemic diseases in the pre – modern age and post-civilized world has been traced to the rising interaction between man and animals, environmental and climate changes, globalisation and urbanisation.

Many infectious diseases previously unknown to human communities were contracted through the contact of animal bodily fluids, the consumption of contaminated wild animals, livestock, food substances and water infected by animals and the carnal knowledge of animals (bestiality). The changes in environment and climate may increase global temperature and wind. The alterations could therefore enhance skin-related diseases and geographic distributions of vector-borne diseases. The increasingly mobile and global population, unplanned urbanization, inappropriate land use and changes in ecosystems are fuelling the increased outbreak of infectious diseases.

The emergence of infectious diseases was reported to have claimed more lives than all the historically recorded human wars. The Antonine’s plague of 165 AD killed over 5 million people across the globe. The Justinian’s plague of 541 – 542 AD annihilated over 25 million people across Europe. In the 14th century, the Black Death pathogen also wiped out nearly half the entire human population across Europe, Asia and Africa. The 2013 – 2016 Ebola virus epidemic in West Africa killed more than 11, 000 people, while viruses such as Lassa fever, meningitis and SARS – CoV – 2 are on the rampage across the globe.

Nigeria as a case study has declared its helplessness in combating the COVID – 19 pandemic. The nation only boasts of internationally renowned religious leaders, gigantic religious houses and government project on pilgrimages. Nigeria’s political elite have continued displaying political rascality and misplacement of priorities.

The exposition was reflected in the government’s lackadaisical attitude towards the prevention of coronavirus outbreak in the country. Nigeria’s future is gloomy as her political terrain is susceptible to future violent and bloody change of government. The people have ventilated their anger and readiness to defy the curfew imposed in some states. There are reported cases of disobedience and clashes with the law enforcement agencies in Delta and Abia State, among others. The barbaric episode of bloody change of government is looming if the masses’ anger is aggravated, coordinated and exploited.

The possibility of revolution should not be underestimated in Nigeria. The government across boards should sketch an inclusive social welfare state during and after this trying period. Nigeria will collapse totally if it encounters the degree of disease which has thrown Italy, Spain and the USA into disarray. Therefore, all the aforementioned causatives of outbreaks should be effectively tackled. The state architecture should also promote science through the establishment of duly equipped national and states’ laboratories, issuance of grants and improved conditions for research and promotion of science education.

Binzak Azeez,

Ile Ife

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: Don’t Relax Too Soon, We’re Not Out Of The Woods Yet, Adeboye Warns

With positive cases of Covid-19 rising by the day across the globe, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has warned against carelessness in the… Read full story

COVID-19: China Denies Maltreatment Of Africans •Says mutual cooperation will destroy pandemic

For the second time in less than one week, the Republic of China has again restated its commitment to warm relationship with African countries. Zhao Lijian’s, its Foreign Ministry spokesperson made the remarks in a statement issued last night in Abuja, against the background of alleged discriminatory practises against… Read full story

China Imposes Restrictions On Research Into Origins Of Coronavirus

China has imposed restrictions on the publication of academic research on the origins of the novel coronavirus, according to a central government directive and online notices published by two Chinese universities, that have since been removed from the web, CNN reports… Read full story

MONDAY LINES: The Sleaze Of COVID-19

IT is not only the antiseptic smell of hospitals that should worry you in these times of coronavirus. You should also be bothered about doctors who infect you with drunken unawareness and wicked greed. They are many in Abuja, from the Villa to the ministries and agencies where COVID-19 has become big business… Read full story

We Will Deal Ruthlessly With Criminals, Says Ogun Governor

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has vowed that his administration would deal ruthlessly with criminally minded people in the state. This governor’s submission was coming on the heels of the arrest of 150 people over incidences of robbery and cultism activities in Sango-Ota and Ifo axis… Read full story

INEC’s Position On Edo, Ondo Governorship Election —Okoye

Nigeria is navigating a complex, dangerous and unchartered terrain. The country is embroiled in existential war that affects the entire country and humanity. It is a war without boundaries and its effect and consequences defies ethnic, religious, cultural, class, gender and other boundaries. There is palpable fear, anxiety and… Read full story