In a time like this

The world’s richest nations are all on their toes to find a lasting solution to the pandemic that struck and put threat on human existence. The developing ones are striving while the underdeveloped are hoping for vaccine from the big countries before the worst happens to them.

This is a moment that demands coordinated, decisive, and innovative policy action from all ramifications of the earth. For the first time in history, the whole world is fighting a common enemy. Coronavirus proved that many countries are unprepared in many aspects of governance. This deadly virus has proved to the world that blocs of different kinds can work perfectly together to ensure that human continuity can only be questioned but not dashed.

The virus outbreak caught everyone suddenly but the main problem is how many nations have handled it effectively. Many glossophobia articles have compelled people to realize how dreadful this virus could be. In Nigeria, the virus found its way in like other countries. People are asked to put their minds at rest. Many governors boasted of their preparation on how to tackle the virus if eventually unforeseen circumstances brought the virus in, but revised it the case when the outbreak started. No funds, no personnel, no instruments , At times like this who should we look up to?

Lockdown is a reasonable measure to curb the spread of this deadly virus. People are at home but no hope of survival because if coronavirus is kept off people what about hunger? Globalization has exposed many to have access to information about things happening in the world.

There are some states which are totally locked down to prevent the rapid spread of coronavirus in Nigeria. This people will surely need things to survive. Leaders should go to the wards and local government to ensure people’s survival for this period not as help but as duties and responsibilities of government to the people.

Religious leaders in Nigeria should preach good news through this coronavirus outbreak by giving back to their congregations in their respective churches and mosques, but instead, many go ahead to donate to government. Is it the government that knows those less privileged in your churches and mosques?

Arguably, it is generally agreed that only religion is growing in Nigeria and even Africa at large; so, they must come for rescue of their people now. They should cease using governments as a medium to get back to people because government itself is being accused of collecting and withholding funds donated by people for fighting coronavirus.

There are many ways to give back to people aside from giving cash, material things [food]. For them to be safe at home would have been a more welcome idea.

Let’s come together in Nigeria to send signal to the whole world that even with our tribes, ethnicity and religious differences, our humility prowess is intact and the love for our people remains our priority, A time like this requires active and good policy to ensure continuity of human existence.

Oluwaseun Felix Ajayi

oluwaseunfelixajayi@gmail.com

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: Don’t Relax Too Soon, We’re Not Out Of The Woods Yet, Adeboye Warns

With positive cases of Covid-19 rising by the day across the globe, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has warned against carelessness in the… Read full story

COVID-19: China Denies Maltreatment Of Africans •Says mutual cooperation will destroy pandemic

For the second time in less than one week, the Republic of China has again restated its commitment to warm relationship with African countries. Zhao Lijian’s, its Foreign Ministry spokesperson made the remarks in a statement issued last night in Abuja, against the background of alleged discriminatory practises against… Read full story

China Imposes Restrictions On Research Into Origins Of Coronavirus

China has imposed restrictions on the publication of academic research on the origins of the novel coronavirus, according to a central government directive and online notices published by two Chinese universities, that have since been removed from the web, CNN reports… Read full story

MONDAY LINES: The Sleaze Of COVID-19

IT is not only the antiseptic smell of hospitals that should worry you in these times of coronavirus. You should also be bothered about doctors who infect you with drunken unawareness and wicked greed. They are many in Abuja, from the Villa to the ministries and agencies where COVID-19 has become big business… Read full story

We Will Deal Ruthlessly With Criminals, Says Ogun Governor

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has vowed that his administration would deal ruthlessly with criminally minded people in the state. This governor’s submission was coming on the heels of the arrest of 150 people over incidences of robbery and cultism activities in Sango-Ota and Ifo axis… Read full story

INEC’s Position On Edo, Ondo Governorship Election —Okoye

Nigeria is navigating a complex, dangerous and unchartered terrain. The country is embroiled in existential war that affects the entire country and humanity. It is a war without boundaries and its effect and consequences defies ethnic, religious, cultural, class, gender and other boundaries. There is palpable fear, anxiety and… Read full story