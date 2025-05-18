Between Dino Melaye and Charly Boy

There seems to be a brewing war of words between maverick entertainer, Charly Boy, and controversial politician, Dino Melaye, as the former took a swipe at Melaye’s lifestyle and fashion choices—only to receive a scathing clapback in return.

The clash began when Charly Boy, known for his eccentric persona and alternative lifestyle, publicly questioned Melaye’s frequent displays of flamboyant fashion, suggesting they might be symptomatic of a deeper psychological issue such as depression.

This opinion did not sit well with the former senator, who wasted no time in delivering a response.

In a statement that seemed to question Charly Boy’s audacity to criticise him, Melaye described Charly Boy’s comments as ironic and hypocritical.

“It’s truly fascinating how some individuals, whose own existence is a performance of rebellion against moral conventions, suddenly acquire the audacity to prescribe psychological diagnoses from the confines of their own eccentricity,” Melaye remarked.

He went on to criticise Charly Boy’s long-standing image as a rebel and countercultural figure, characterising him as someone who has “punctured his own body into a canvas of chaos” and “curated a lifestyle that dances on the precipice of moral anarchy.”

According to Melaye, the entertainer’s recent attack reeks not of genuine concern but of a “calculated provocation wrapped in ember.”

Melaye also questioned Charly Boy’s qualifications to comment on mental health, stating, “When did Charly Boy become the dean of moral instruction? What credentials does he hold in the clinic of human emotion to diagnose depression with the lens of fashion?”

Refuting the suggestion that his vibrant clothing choices are signs of emotional turmoil, the former lawmaker defended his style as a celebration of culture and vitality. “Yellow, my dear sir, is the colour of vibrance, of royalty in some cultures—not a symptom,” he declared.

Melaye accused Charly Boy of disguising mockery as intellectual commentary, stating that his flamboyant critique was nothing more than an attempt to “belittle another man’s style” while ignoring his own contradictions. “Let us not feign intellectualism while parading in the garment of hypocrisy,” he said pointedly.

In a striking closer, Melaye advised Charly Boy to engage in some self-reflection before casting judgment. “Before you weaponise your flamboyance to belittle another man’s style, perhaps consult the archives of your own history,” he warned.

As of now, Charly Boy is yet to issue a response to Melaye’s rebuttal.