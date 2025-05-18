How I threatened God when I lost everything —Chinko Ekun

Nigerian rapper and singer, Chinko Ekun, known for his explosive 2018 hit “Able God” has opened up about one of the darkest chapters of his life.

In a recent interview with Chudeity the artist recounted how he spiraled from chart-topping fame into depression and despair—so much that he stood at the edge of the ocean, threatening God and contemplating suicide.

Chinko Ekun’s rise to fame was as rapid as it was sensational. “Able God” was not just a hit—it became an anthem, a cultural moment, and a soundtrack of street triumph.

The song earned him widespread acclaim and the Best Street-Hop Artiste award at The Headies 2019. But beneath the spotlight and cheers, Chinko’s life was on a ticking clock.

“I never imagined Able God would blow the way it did,” he admitted. “I was just expressing myself. And then, boom—it was everywhere.”

But a few years after the success, the applause faded, the calls stopped coming, and the lifestyle he once enjoyed vanished.

The unraveling began with a switch in management. Chinko left a Lagos-based label in hopes of a better deal with a Dubai-based record company.

Unfortunately, that gamble didn’t pay off. “The deal fell through. Everything I expected to build on disappeared,” he said.

To make matters worse, he fell victim to a fraudulent investment scheme that drained his savings. The final blow came when his romantic relationship collapsed.

“I lost the deal. I lost my money. Then I lost love,” Chinko revealed. “Everything just crumbled at once.”

At his lowest, he found himself wandering to Elegushi Beach in Lagos. “I threatened God. I said, ‘If you don’t do something, I will bow to another god.’” He paused, recounting the surreal moment. “And then something said to me, ‘Jump into the water.’”

Chinko admitted that he had never felt so close to the edge, and that the voice urging him to jump felt all too real. “I wasn’t just talking. I meant it. I was ready to end it all,” he said.

But he didn’t jump. Somehow, something kept him from taking that final step. Within months of that encounter, the tides began to shift. He started receiving show offers again. Two endorsement deals came through. He found a new apartment and bought a car—ironically, the same model as the one he lost.

“I realised God was silent, not absent,” Chinko reflected. “Sometimes He just watches to see how you handle your breaking point.”

Now focused on mental health awareness and using his platform to inspire others, the rapper encourages people, especially men, to speak up and seek help during emotional turmoil. “Pride won’t save you. Faith and honesty will,” he said.