Benue APC adopts direct primary as governorship aspirants call for members’ participation

As Benue State chapter of All Progressive Congress (APC) opted for direct mode for its governorship primary, some aspirants have begun to appeal to their supporters to turn out enmasse for the election.

One of the governorship aspirants, Terwase Orbunde, in a statement issued by his media aide, Iorwuese Shija, on Monday, urged members of the party to turn out massively and participate in the direct primaries exercise scheduled to begin on Thursday this week.

“Orbunde also called on his supporters in the 276 council wards in the state to come out and vote for him at the governorship primaries which have been scheduled to kick off the exercise.

“The former Chief of Staff to the Governor stated that he supported the decision of the party to conduct direct primaries because it would give every member the opportunity to participate directly in the choice of candidates for the various elective offices in next year’s elections,” the statement said.

Orbunde appealed to APC members across the state that while ensuring a peaceful and hitch-free exercise, they should also consider the cognate experience he has acquired through the various offices he held at the local government, state and national levels and give him the party’s governorship Flag to fly.

Also, a varsity lecturer and governorship aspirant, Prof. Terhemba Shija, embraced the decision of the state APC to adopt the direct method for the conduct of its gubernatorial primaries.

While describing the decision as a God-sent opportunity, he emphasized that as a grassroots politician of more than thirty years, he is at home with the masses. “The grassroots is my terrain,” he said.

According to the statement by his Director, Media and Publicity, Sam Adzegeh, Shija regretted that Benue people had in the past rejected highly educated people as governor and asked to be given a chance to offer service, promising that he would not disappoint Benue masses.