2023: Consider party interest above your personal interests, Oyo APC members urged

The North America chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed to stakeholders of the Oyo APC to embrace unity and resolve to work as a strong force to ensure total victory for the party in the forthcoming governorship election.

The chapter made this call in a communiqué signed by its Chairman, Mr Olalekan Sanni and Secretary, Mr Niyi Adekola which was issued at end of its 2022 Inaugural Lecture and Special Dinner, held in New Jersey.

Lauding ongoing reconciliation efforts, the chapter appealed to stakeholders of the party to consider the overall interest of the party above personal interests and ambitions.

Especially, the APC members said it was expedient for party members to unite and mobilise the electorate for the party to win the governorship in Oyo State in the 2023 general election.

In playing its own part, the chapter said it was committed to supporting the party’s cause through the provision of creative ideas, and suggestions that will make the Oyo APC a darling of the electorate.

The communiqué read in parts, “We will continue to support our party with creative ideas that will restore the state’s pacesetting glory, good governance, and bring about total relief, improved wellbeing, and prosperity. We will identify with our candidates as well as encourage them.





“It is also in our interest to ensure that we mobilise our party members, the electorate, and see to its return to the Agodi Government House in 2023.

“Honestly, we need everyone to win this battle because prosperity and development were abundant during the progressive administrations of our late leaders, Alhaji Lam Adesina and Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

Delivering the inaugural lecture at the event, the guest lecturer, Dr Adebimpe Onifade decried that the nation’s amalgamation of different ethnic nationalities into a nation in 1914 continued to be the source of tension in the country.

He noted that a nation containing several ethnic nations will continue to be faced with issues of ethnic rivalry, ethnicity, and nepotism.

Onifade bemoaned that Nigerians continued to be deprived of democratic dividends due to issues of historical geography, political economy, mismanaged income, petrodollar dependent economy, debt overhang, corruption, poor maintenance culture, abandoned projects, and policy incoherence, among others.

Onifade said: “Nigeria is a nation containing many smaller nations. You see every small town adding “land” as a suffix to their name.

“Ethnic rivalry, ethnicity, and nepotism are all human factors, and these are operating standards in Nigeria, a nation containing several ethnic nations.

“The legacy population census of 1963 was the foundation for the 1990 census, and it determines the allocation of national resources. The legacy census data was judged equally suspect, but it was on us by our Colonial Master.

“The political economy of Nigeria is also a major factor. Military governments which operated command economy ruled Nigeria for so long.”

