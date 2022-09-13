Benin Royal museum set to take off

All is set for the fundraising ceremony for the take-off of the Benin Royal Museum, which will be administered, strictly, in accordance with the clear governance arrangement and structure initiated by the Benin Royal Court.

When completed, the Museum will house the 1,300 stolen Benin artefacts proposed to be returned from various countries in Europe.

The Federal Government, it would be recalled, had promised to take temporarily custody of the 1,130 looted Benin artefacts when the objects are repatriated, pending the completion of the Benin Royal Museum where the artefacts would be kept.

The issue of custody of the works of arts looted during the 1897 invasion of Benin Empire by the imperialist government of the Great Britain, which is known in history book as the Benin Massacre of 1897.

A statement endorsed by Iguobaro t Osaigbovo, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS), to the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare ll, stated that the Chairman of Benin Royal Museum Fundraising Committee, Mr. Aigbojie Imoukhuede, made the disclosure when he paid a courtesy visit to Oba of Benin palace in Benin City.

According to the statement, Imoukhuede said Benin Royal Trustee Board members would meet and ramp up modalities for the launch before the end of the year.

“The financial expert (Imoukhuede), who spoke on behalf of Benin Royal Museum Board of Trustee, assured the Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II that mandate of the Committee is realized based on the proven records of integrity of personalities behind the project.

“He thanked President Muhammadu for giving his approval to the Benin Royal Museum and the artefacts when the later played host to Oba of Benin and members of the Committee in in Abuja few months ago,” the statement disclosed.

Imoukhuede also solicited for prayers and support of the monarch and the people of the kingdom just as he thanked the Federal Government for supporting the palace.

The fund raising Committee chairman said, “very soon and hopefully before the end of this year, 2022, members of the Trustee will be meeting in Benin City with his Royal Majesty.

“We hope to be giving a very detailed briefing with respect to the steps. Certainly, I believe and understand that one of them is to commence the fundraising and the entire nation about the very clear governance arrangement that has been made to ensure that the Trust operates with the very best international practices.”

Responding, the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, who allayed the fears of concerned citizens about ongoing development, said the Benin Royal Museum project is on course.

“In case they are wondering what is still going on, everything is well with the Benin Royal Museum,” the Omo N’Oba reaffirmed.

