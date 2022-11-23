Benin monarch pledges support for rubber research institute

Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II, has pledged support for the development of Rubber Research Institute of Nigeria, Iyanomo Town in Edo State.

He made the pledge when the management of the Institute led by its Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr. (Mrs) Leila Nkechiyere Dango paid him a courtesy call at his palace in Benin City.

The traditional ruler, while praying for a successful tenure in office for Mrs. Dango, declined comment on the alleged land encroachment suit between the Institute and its host communities, which she brought to his attention.

“We do not interfere in court processes, but we will do our best always to support such an institution being on our soil to promote and develop it.

“We thank you for coming here to introduce yourselves to all of us. We have taken note of the things you have.

“May you succeed in your assignment as the CEO. May you have a successful tenure in your office,” the monarch said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Earlier, Dango gave a historical background of the Research Institute over the past five decades and prayed Oba Ewuare II to prevail on the land grabbers who have allegedly ceded a portion of land belonging to the Institute.

She explained that compensation was duly paid to respective communities as of the time the Federal Government acquired the land and established the Institute between 1972 and 1973.





She recalled that sometimes ago, some youths from one of the host communities chased away workers of the Institute from its farm settlement for want of compensation.