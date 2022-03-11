Bebe Islam restates commitment to improving lives

The Global Advocates for Muslims’ Unity, an association popularly referred to as Bebe Islam, has reiterated its commitment to putting smiles on the faces of the needy and promoting the unity and true virtue of Islam in the society and Nigeria at large.

It also said it had resolved to carry its life-transforming programmes beyond the Muslim circle.

This was the consensus of the executives and members of the association at the just-concluded weeklong 14th anniversary of the organisation which saw it empower the underprivileged and cater to the aged.

As part of the celebration, the association also held a special Juma’at service at Agidigbo 88.7 FM located along the Iwo-Road-Ojoo highway in Ibadan, last week.

The General Secretary of the association, Alhaji Hussein Oke, said the association, in the last 14 years, had empowered hundreds of people, including the underprivileged, prison inmates, youths and the aged and contributed to the propagation of Islam through its popular radio programme.

“The impact of the association speaks volumes and we thank Almighty Allah for how far He has brought us. We have provided free healthcare services to old and young people as part of the activities marking our 14th anniversary.

“One of the major challenges of the Muslim community is the worrisome state of burial sites, but Bebe Islam has come to the rescue as we have provided a burial site for any Muslim funeral,” Oke said.

The chairman of the anniversary committee and the deputy chief mission of the association, Alhaji Ridwanullahi Aresingun, acknowledged the efforts of the popular broadcaster and activist, Alhaji Hamzat Oriyomi, at impacting lives through the initiative, just as he commended him for making use of the association to promote unity in the Muslim community and give succor to people, especially the needy.

At the grand finale of the anniversary, which coincided with the birthday of the brains behind the initiative, Oriyomi, executives and members of the association organised a reception for dignitaries and well-wishers.

The event also featured award presentation to dignitaries, captains of industry, among others.

