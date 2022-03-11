Saudi varsity honours Oladejo Onimalu for promoting Islam, education

A public university in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Umm Al-Qura University, has commended the Asiwaju Adinni of Oyo State, Alhaji Mutiullah Oladejo, popularly known as Onimalu, for his contributions to the promotion of Islam and Arabic and Islamic education in Nigeria and beyond.

The Dean of the Institute of Arabic Language for Non-Native Speakers at the university, Sheikh Dr Hassan bin Abdul Hameed Bukhari, gave this commendation when he led a team from the university on a courtesy visit to Oladejo at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The delegation, which also comprised Dr Aeman Al-Gamdy and other officials, during the visit, presented the Muslim leader with an “Award of Recognition” from the university.

Dr Bukhari, who presented the plaque to Oladejo, said the award was in recognition of his “outstanding” contributions to da’wah not only in Nigeria but also in the Diaspora, especially in the area of financial assistance for students of the university in Mecca and other university students in Medina.

Dr Al-Gamdy, in a remark, expressed gratitude to Onimalu for the generous reception he accorded them during their stay in Nigeria, saying nothing short of such a gesture would be extended to him as well whenever he visited Saudi Arabia.

Oladejo expressed gratitude to the university for the award and pledged to do more to aid the cause of Allah.

