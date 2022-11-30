Be competitive, good ambassadors, VC charges graduating students

The Vice-Chancellor, Espam-Formation University, Cotonou, Benin Republic, Professor Martial Lipeb, advised the graduating students of the institution to be good ambassadors of the university.

Prof Lipeb said this during the 9th Convocation /12th Matriculation ceremony, held on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the university campus.

He also urged the graduands to be standouts and competitive wherever they are and never forget that they are winners.

He said: “To graduands, I want to say thank you for your time with Espam Formation University. Today is a new day for your future that begins this day. Be our ambassadors wherever you go, be different from many others, be competitive and never forget that Espam Formation University is for the winners.

“To the matriculating students, I want to assure you that you have made a good choice. The University will grow quantitatively and qualitatively because of your hardwork, discipline and commitment.”

The event was attended by dignitaries including Nigeria Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Ambassador Olukayode Olugbenga Aluko; and Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Associate Professor Abubakar Audi, who was installed as the first Pro-Chancellor of the institution during the convocation/matriculation programme.

Speaking on the topic, “Implication of Developmental Crises in Human Security in West-Africa,” the Guest Speaker and Director of Academic Planning and Quality Assurance, Professor Tyoor Fredrick, explained that current trends, present economic, social and political conditions in West-Africa indicate that the region is confronted by serious crises of development.





Prof Fredrick noted that the crisis have threatened welfare and existence of broad segments of the population, adding that there is still more to be done in securing the human populations and stabilising the sub-region.

He maintained that human security issues now exacerbate developmental crises in the sub-region due to its ambiguity, while he advised that policy makers address human security issues in order to tackle human developmental crises in the sub-region.

In a brief chat with journalists, the Director of Academic Affairs, Espam Formation University, Dr Kazeem Akande, reinstated the institution’s commitment to training and helping students to achieve their dreams, adding that the University does not only give training in academic studies, but also helps students in developing their various skills and talents.