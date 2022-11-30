Gov’s wife seeks monarchs’ support to tackle out-of-school children in Ekiti

The wife of the Ekiti State Governor, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji has called for the intervention and support of the Ekiti traditional rulers to get the out-of-school children back to school in the state.

Oyebanji’s wife also urged the revered monarchs to help address the myths and practices among the people of the state, “which is decimating the lives of our young girls, preventing them from having access to education for empowerment.”

She said, “Some people still believe that girls are not supposed to be educated or aspire to be anything. We will be losing a lot of God-given gifts and potentials if this is not addressed urgently.”

The wife of the governor who made the appeal during an advocacy and interactive session with the Ekiti state council of traditional rulers in Ado-Ekiti lamented that ” some young children are very distracted and may not be in school as and when due, some children are truly challenged, maybe for lack of guidance, poverty, fear of insecurity in schools or outright abuse and assault from family members or strangers.”

“This is why I am here today, to seek your support and counsel, in ensuring that all our young children are enrolled in school and retained with the assurance of completing their studies to gaining sufficient education and skills for lifelong empowerment,” she added.

She explained that Ekiti State Government is enjoying the support of the World Bank, especially to improve secondary education opportunities among adolescents including boys and girls

According to her, “This World Bank assisted program named AGILE (Adolescent Girls initiative for learning and empowerment), is to ensure our children’s enrolment, retention, transition and completion at secondary school level of education with adequate empowerment skills for these adolescents.

“As I speak today, all the 202 public secondary schools in Ekiti State already benefited from this support. The School-based management Committees of the schools within your towns, chaired by a Community Leader of repute within the community implemented all these projects.

” They identified a critical project in each of the secondary schools and funds were released to the SBMC accounts so that the Committee could implement their identified projects.

“The funds released ranged from 8,000 US Dollars to 16,000 US Dollars per school, depending on the enrolment figure of the school. The Schools that had 250 students and below, got 8000 Dollars, (naira equivalent) while Schools with more than 400 students got 16000 Dollars ( naira equivalent).”

The governor’s wife added that the World Bank-supported AGILE program is also bringing “safe spaces” to senior secondary schools, to ensure that Girls have the opportunity to gain life skills before they leave secondary school.

“They will also be taught hygiene, menstrual health, and Vocational skills among others. Councillors and coaches will be available to mentor them on building confidence and life skills. Please let our Girls come to school and be retained in school to gain these benefits.

“This project is also bringing digital education closer to teachers and students alike in our secondary schools. This will be done in phases, the first set of one (100) hundred schools will benefit now.’

