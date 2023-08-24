Tolani and Neo

Neo could not hold his words of quitting the friendship for long as he is found in the toilet enjoying sweet kisses & cuddles from tbaj. biggie abeg give them infringement warning, dem dey whisper love talk Vote Ilebaye

Doyin

All Stars#bbnaijaAllstars#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/FFWRpbIuxe — Rexstyler (@Rexstyler) August 24, 2023

Only hours following what felt like the imminent breakup of Neo and Tolanibaj, the two lovebirds were caught on camera making up with cuddles and kisses behind closed doors of one of the toilets in the Big Brother house.

The breakup event that occurred mere hours ago looks to have faded completely from the couple’s memory.

The new turn of events seems like an emotional rollercoaster for the couple and viewers who witnessed it.

Neo: I'm done I want to move on Tolani Baj: You see this thing you want to quit, I'm not quitting it, you can quit it on your own, on the outside. This is just one of the many obstacles we will overcome. Tolani and Neo | Kayode | Sound Sultan | Kayode | Lucy | Bola Tinubu |… pic.twitter.com/sJsI7xAyrT — Ahmid klint zeal 🇳🇬 (@klintzeal_mix) August 24, 2023

