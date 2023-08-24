In the early hours of today, viewers of Big Brother Naija All Stars were witness to a surprising turn of events as housemate Neo attempted to end his romantic relationship with Tolanibaj.

Throughout their time in the Big Brother house, their relationship has been at the centre of various controversies, including arguments and quarrels with other housemates.

Neo took the initiative to dissolve their romantic relationship while they were in a confined room in the house.

However, Tolanibaj’s response caught both the viewers and Neo off guard.

She outrightly refused to agree to the breakup, asserting, “This is just one of the many obstacles we will overcome.

This thing that you want to quit, I’m not quitting it.”

Watch the video here:

Neo: I’m done I want to move on Tolani Baj: You see this thing you want to quit, I’m not quitting it, you can quit it on your own, on the outside. This is just one of the many obstacles we will overcome. Tolani and Neo | Kayode | Sound Sultan | Kayode | Lucy | Bola Tinubu |… pic.twitter.com/sJsI7xAyrT — Ahmid klint zeal 🇳🇬 (@klintzeal_mix) August 24, 2023

