BBNaijaAllStars finalist, CeeC has confessed her attraction to Neo Energy, an evicted BBNaijaAllStars housemate.

She made this known during the live eviction show on Sunday to the host Ebuka.

When asked by the live eviction show host, Ebuka Uchendu, what she meant about the erotic dreams she has of Neoenergy, she confessed she finds him attractive.

Cee said, “If I were single, Neo would probably be the person I would do something with in this house.

I find him very attractive. He was very nice and very cool. So what I do is, when I dream, I do the things that I cannot do to him in my dream.”

However, the lawyer finally expressed her wish to remain friends with Venita’s cousin. Ebuka inquired if that was a good idea, she hesitated but eventually reassured them that friendship was all they could have.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Enugu: Police neutralise 3 IPOB/ESN hoodlums, recover firearms, cutlasses

The Police Command in Enugu State has neutralised three Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) hoodlums in their hideouts within Ezioha Mgbowo in Awgu Local Government Area in Enugu State..…..

No coup attempt in Congo Brazzaville — Moungalla

The Congolese Government has quashed rumours of a coup attempt against President Denis Nguesso. Thierry Moungalla, the country’s Minister of Information, spoke via a tweet on the X platform, formerly Twitter on Sunday....….…

FG to construct super highways on Abuja-Lagos, Port Harcourt-Lagos

Federal Government of Nigeria is planning two super highways across the country through a Public Private Partnership scheme. Minister of Work Dave Umahi disclosed this to the State House Correspondents on Sunday after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja….……

Shaibu locked out from Government House

The fight between Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, on Monday, took another twist as the deputy governor was prevented from entering the State Government House, apparently on the order of Obaseki.....…

MONDAYLINES: ‘Alaafin’s stool is not for sale’

An oba is put on the throne to keep “the bush at bay.” Collectively and individually, the successful oba is praised as “so’gbó di’lé/sò’gbé dì’gboro/ oba a s’ààtàn d’ojà – the successful king is he who turns forest to home; the one who turns bush to town....…

EDITORIAL: The NURTW shooting in Abuja

VIOLENCE and brigandage have always been the trademarks of transport unions, especially the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), across many cities and towns in Nigeria where they operate. They act as outlaws who are wont to breach the law at every turn. And because of their unholy alliance with politicians, they operate with a certain leverage that tends to protect them from the deterrent actions of the security agencies, and even the law..…