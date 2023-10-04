Big Brother Naija All Stars season second runner-up, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as CeeC, has stated that she can’t date her colleague Neo Akpofure, despite him ticking all the boxes of her ideal man.

The reality star made this known in a recent interview with Africa Magic, hosted by Ebuka Uchendu.

The 30-year-old CeeC insisted that she couldn’t date Neo, who is 29 years old, even though she’s just a year older than him.

She also revealed that Neo is the freshest housemate in the recently concluded All Stars season, as far as she’s concerned.

Speaking on life after Big Brother, CeeC, who is a law graduate, disclosed that she will be venturing into film production and directing.

She said, “I don’t think I’ve ever paid attention to Neo before we went for the All-Stars season. When I got into the House, I saw Neo. I said, ‘Ah! There is something different about you.

“If you’re this fresh, I would have noticed, but I didn’t notice until somebody said the guy was fresh.

“He was too fresh. I don’t think there is any guy who is as neat and as fresh as him in the House. Physically, he was my spec (ideal man).

“I won’t lie. Neo was my spec. However, remember I said I didn’t want to be in a relationship in the House. And secondly, I’m older than Neo, even if it’s one year. And I don’t think I like to date younger men.”

