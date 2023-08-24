The Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Federal Ministry of Finance, Mr. Okokon Ekanem Udo, said the government at all levels is faced with the challenge of lean economic resources, whereas the needs of the citizenry are on the increase, hence the need for the establishment of the efficiency unit by the Federal Government to reduce wastages, block leakages, and cut costs in all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Mr Udo made this disclosure during a study tour to the Federal Ministry of Finance, Abuja by a delegation from the Ministry of Finance, Nasarawa State led by Dr. Agot James.

The Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, said that a purposefully driven economy must harness all economic building tools to achieve its aim, adding that, these tools must be adequately engaged and utilized efficiently so as to achieve the desired outcome of the economy.

Udo stated that the quest to make this dream come through resulted in the establishment of the Efficiency Unit at the federal level, which is with the view to harness all that the government has and prudently manage them to have a robust economy.

Stephen Kilebi Director (Press & Public Relations) of the Federal Ministry of Finance in a statement on Wednesday said he urged government officers at all levels on the need to imbibe the culture of efficiency by spending government resources in a more productive manner.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation from Nasarawa State on the study tour, Dr. Agot James said that the purpose of their visit was to learn from the operation of the efficiency unit at the federal level for implementation in Nasarawa State.

