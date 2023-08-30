This morning in the Big Brother house, CeeC went off on her fellow housemates, hurling insults at every one of them with Pere as the focus target.

The housemates are usually paired up to take on chores in the house. Pere and CeeC are tasked with the chore of cleaning the dining area but this morning CeeC opted out of the cleaning leaving Pere to complete the task himself saying she wasn’t in the mood and she would do it later.

The housemates did not take kindly to CeeC evading her duties with Adekunle saying “What if everyone decided not to do their chores…the house would be dirty.”

They asked Ike to express their concerns to CeeC as her attitude lately has become toxic.

All hell broke loose as messenger Ike relayed the message. CeeC went into a bout of fury as she started lashing out at the housemates saying “Everybody should leave me alone if you don’t want to see madness…”

Pere steps out to do laundry and inadvertently steps into CeeC’s line of fire. CeeC then focuses the former unaimed slew of insults at Pere, calling him “a coward” repeatedly as she assumes Pere is the voice behind the complaints.

With all the insults being hurled at him, Pere starts to lash back but the housemates stop him and drag him inside to a CeeC-free zone.

