Big Brother Naija AllStars season winner, Ilebaye Odiniya, has revealed that she is sad about the fact that some of her fellow housemates are yet to extend congratulations to her since winning the show.

The ‘GenZbaddie’, as she is fondly called, made this known during a recent interview with popular media personality, Toke Makinwa.

According to her, it saddens her heart that some of the All Stars season housemates have refused to extend their congratulations to her.

She maintains that if she had not won, she would have put aside her differences with the winner and extended her congratulations to the person.

When asked if all the housemates congratulated her already, she said, “Not all of them did. I am sad. It makes me feel like I’m not worth it. Even if I’m in your shoes, if I didn’t win the 120 million I will be pissed but obviously I will be happy for the next person because the more you are happy for people the more blessings keep coming for you. I still feel sad but it is what it is.”

