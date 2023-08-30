The South-South stakeholders of the ruling Progressives Congress (APC) have described the reappointment of Dr Samuel Ogbuku as the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as a move to further drive development in the Delta Delta region of the country.

APC South-South Zonal Organising Secretary, Dr. Blessing Agbomhere, who spoke to journalists in Abuja, further said the Managing Director, Dr. Ogbuku, is the goose that lays the golden egg, considering his developmental stride.

Agbomhere went on to praise President Bola Tinubu for the approval of the appointment and highlight that Dr. Ogbuku, the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the NDDC, is from Bayelsa State, while Mr. Chiedu Ebie, the Chairman of the Commission’s Board, is from Delta State.

He added that the reappointment of Ogbuku will ensure the completion of the audacious steps he has taken to reshape the Commission, previously notorious for contract scandals and poor management.

The newly reappointed MD of NDDC, earlier during his parley with APC South-South stakeholders, outlined his vision and road map to reposition the commission to permanently deal with the humanitarian crisis in most communities in the region, which have not been able to feel the impact of the interventionist agency since it’s creation.

The South-South Zonal Organising Secretary of the APC said the unique feature of the leadership of Dr Ogbuku is his commitment to transparency, accountability, and zero tolerance for corruption, which are attributes that are greatly needed in the bid to repackage the commission and restore the confidence of Nigerians in the ability of the Commission to carry out its core mandate.

Agbomhere, therefore, appealed to the leaders, ministers, and stakeholders of the South-South region to throw their weight behind the Dr Ogbuku-led NDDC and encourage them to implement the renewed hope agenda of the Tinubu administration by working assiduously to ensure stability and development in the Niger Delta region and Nigeria in general, adding that progress and development in the Niger Delta will ensure the overall development of the entire nation as the nation’s oil resources will be safe.

He again thanked President Bola Tinubu for his foresight in re-appointing Dr Ogbuku for the position, assuring that he would not let the government and Nigerians down as he is ready to hit the ground running to ensure that all gaps are covered in the shortest time possible.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…





How I broke record, made history at Russian varsity —Somadila Igboanugo, First Class medicine graduate

Somadila Igboanugo is a medical graduate and a blogger. She recently graduated with a First Class with…

Bride slumps, dies on wedding day in Oyo

A bride, identified as Rebecca Oyedotun, slumped and died on her wedding day in…

Pastor commits suicide over failed love in Nnewi

A man identified as Prosper Obum Igboke, a pastor of a pentecostal church, has committed suicide in…

Cartels, cabals working against success of Power sector, but… — Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that there is overbearing influence of cartels and cabals in…

I want to start having babies, don’t want to play football forever — Super Falcons Star

Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega, has hinted at a possible quit from professional football before…