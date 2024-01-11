Amid controversy trailing the ministry of the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, T.B. Joshua, Multichoice DStv has stopped broadcasting the religious TV network, Emmanuel TV owned by the late Nigerian pastor.

This development followed a controversial three-part documentary produced by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), which alleged atrocities and sexual crimes committed against the late TB Joshua towards his disciples.

In a message on screen, Multichoice said the discontinuation will take effect from January 17, 2024.

“Dear viewer, please note that Emmanuel TV will exit on the 17th of January 2024. Thank you for watching,” the message read.

Aside parting ways with MultiChoice, Emmanuel TV will also discontinue service on StarSat and various other pay -TV platforms.

