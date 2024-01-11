The Chief of Staff to Siminalayi Fubara, the Governor of Rivers State, Chidi Amadi, has resigned.

Joseph Johnson, the Commissioner of Information and Communications, confirmed his resignation on Wednesday.

Amadi is a loyalist of the ex-governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Johnson said Fubara would announce a replacement for Amadi at the appropriate time.

“The former Chief of Staff, Hon. Chidi Amadi, has resigned. The governor will announce another Chief of Staff at the appropriate time.

“It is the prerogative of the governor to appoint when he wants it. He will tell us, and we will announce it, and you will also get the release to that effect,” he said.

Amadi’s resignation brings to 10 the number of Wike’s loyalists who have left Fubara’s administration.

