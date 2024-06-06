Bauchi State is set to establish a cement factory as Resident Cement Company Ltd has expressed interest in setting up one of its plants in the Gwana District of Alkaleri Local Government Area.

The company’s intentions were made known when a team from Resident Cement Company paid a courtesy call on Governor Bala Mohammed on Thursday at the Government House.

Group Chairman of Resident Cement Company Ltd, Dr Abbas Junaid told the governor that the company is ready to build a 10,000 metric tonnes capacity cement company in Gwana District of Alkaleri LGA to assist in addressing the problem of unemployment in the state.

Abbas Junaid commended the Governor for creating a business-friendly environment in the state, which he opined will greatly contribute to the state’s transformation and prosperity.

He also lauded the Governor for his warm reception accorded to the team and pledged to work with him any time an opportunity presented itself in order to grow and develop the economy of the state.

In his response, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed while receiving the team of Investors, expressed his happiness in the interest of the Company to establish a Cement Company in Bauchi State.

The Governor said that his administration has since set machineries in motion for the success of the project which will create job opportunities for the unemployed and open ways to create wealth.

Bala Mohammed further said that he will partner the federal government in an effort to remove all administrative bottlenecks for the success of the project.

He also reiterated his administration’s desire for the establishment of a stable economy through macroeconomics and microeconomics.

The Governor also underlined his commitment to promoting economic growth and wealth production, opening up new opportunities, developing talents and creating partnerships with the federal government and development partners, thereby making Bauchi self-reliant to ensure it has financial stability and freedom.

He assured them of his administration’s support at all levels towards ensuring adequate security and safety for smooth operation and function.

