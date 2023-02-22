Media Chief Executives in Bauchi state have pledged their professional support and collaboration to successfully implement the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape (ACReSAL) project in the State.

The Media Executives pledged when the Project Coordinator, ACReSAL Bauchi State, Dr Ibrahim Kabir, held an interactive meeting with the leadership of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and other Media Chief Executives of the different Radio and Television Stations in the state.

During the meeting, the Project Coordinator requested their support in promoting the projects in their respective stations through special programmes, messages, and jingles.

While giving an overview of the project, he said that ACReSAL considers Media organisations as key and relevant stakeholders in the overall implementation periods of the project, he, therefore, sought their support towards the promotion of its activities to reach all the nooks and crannies of the state.

While assuring them of a symbiotic relationship, the State Project Coordinator charged them as professionals to develop detailed, designed programs and forward them to the SPMU for consideration.

In his remarks, Chairman of Bauchi State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mallam Saidu Umar, assured the Project Coordinator of his members’ support for a successful implementation.

He, however, urged the Project Coordinator to carry the Media along in terms of training and capacity building of Journalists to make them conversant with ACReSAL project as a whole and be able to promote it appropriately.

In their separate responses, all the Media Chiefs present at the meeting congratulated the SPC for the milestone achieved and promised to do their best to give their maximum support in promoting the project in the state, urging him to maintain a cordial relationship with them.

Those at the meeting were the Managers of NAN, NTA, and BATV Bauchi, as well as those of Bauchi Radio Corporation, Albarka Radio, Globe FM, and Raypower Stations, respectively, as contained in a statement by the Communications Unit, Bauchi ACReSAL.