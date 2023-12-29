The member representing Toro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ismail Haruna Dabo has flagged off the first Toro scholarship programme for students of tertiary institutions from the area.

The scholarship program which is the first in the history of the local government covers the following fields of study, Sciences, Arts, Engineering, Technology and Mathematics.

The programme is aimed at relieving the student’s burden and providing them with the necessary aid to attain their dreams for the benefit of the entire local government.

The program is to be started in early 2024 to cover the next academic session.

The Federal Lawmaker, therefore, called on interested candidates from the area, to as a matter of urgency submit their application letters via [email protected]

An excited resident of the area in reaction, said, “I’m overjoyed to come across this piece today! The Haske Scholarship program. What we have been dreaming and waiting for since.”

He prayed in Hausa, “Ya Allah ka’albarkaci wannan shiri kasa ya dore, shikikuma Hon Ismail Haruna Dabo Allah yabashi ikon taimaka wa”, in English, it translates, “Oh Allah, bless this programme, let it be established, as for Hon Isma’il Haruna Dabo, may Allah grant him the grace to help his people.”

Students in Federal Universities and State Universities are invited to apply for the scholarship opportunities with details of the 2 categories of Scholarship by Major and Scholarship for women.

Scholarship by Major will be awarded based on the following courses: Science, Technology, Engineering, and ⁠Mathematics.

Scholarship for women is designated for women only. The goal is to increase the number of women enrolled in tertiary education.

The courses are: Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, Business/Entrepreneurship, and Arts.

The application is to be directed to The Senior Adviser on Education, Office of the Member Representing Toro Federal Constituency, Bauchi.

Applicants are required to attach their applications with the Admission Letter, Last Semester Result, and Indigene Certificate.

