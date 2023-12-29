Kogi State Police Command, on Friday, said the bandits terrorising Lokoja/Ajaokuta road have been dispatched by the security forces.

Recall that on Thursday afternoon, some bandits took over Lokoja/Ajaokuta road trying to kidnap motorists plying along the road.

Speaking with Tribune Online on Friday, the Kogi State Command Public Relations Officer SP William Ayah said the incident happened yesterday Thursday at about 3 pm.

According to him, passengers travelling along Lokoja/Ajaokuta road were hinted by a good Samaritan that some bandits had taken over the road waiting to kidnap travellers, so they quickly moved to the closest town to avoid being Kidnapped and made distress call to the Police Command.

However, when the information got to Command, the State Commissioner of Police CP Bethrand Onuoha quickly dispatched Rapid Response Unit to the area who dispatched the criminals into to bush.

He further disclosed no passenger was kidnapped due to quick response of the unit adding that the road was finally open for motorists travelling along the road.

