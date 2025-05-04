Bauchi intending pilgrims commence practical Hajj rites training

Intending Muslim pilgrims in Bauchi State, on Sunday, commenced the practical mini Hajj rites when they were taken through the steps and processes of the pilgrimage at the Holyland in Saudi Arabia.

Executive Secretary of the Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Imam Abdurrahman Ibrahim Idris, flagged off the practical demonstration of the Hajj rites session.

The training is taking place at the Permanent Hajj Camp near the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, opposite the Air Force Base in Bauchi.

Imam Abdurrahman while speaking at the exercise, stated that the training is part of the Board’s efforts to educate intending pilgrims on the practical aspects of performing Hajj rites.

He noted that the intending pilgrims had previously attended theoretical lectures on Hajj procedures and processes and had been adapting to the environment and weather changes.

During the practical session, the intending pilgrims were taught the various processes to perform all the aspects hajj rites, including Tawaf (circumambulation) around the Kaaba, Sa’i (ritual walking) between Safa and Marwah as well as Jamarat (stoning of the devil).

The Executive Secretary led the intending pilgrims in the practical demonstrations and provided guidance on the procedures.

He then expressed gratitude to the State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed for his support and attention to the Hajj affairs over the years.

He noted that the Governor’s support has enabled the State to be among the first batch of intending pilgrims and the first State to dispatch intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the 2025 pilgrimage.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE