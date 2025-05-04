Imo PDP dismises social media report on creation of new interim executive

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed a social media report suggesting the creation of a new Interim Executive of the party in the state.

In a statement issued in Owerri on Sunday, the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Lancelot Obiaku, explained that the claim arose from a meeting recently convened by the expelled member, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, in his hometown, during which he unilaterally declared someone as the Acting State Chairman of Imo PDP.

The party described the Akokwa meeting as a bizarre and laughable attempt at party politics and administration, where an individual gathered a few loyalists in his sitting room to announce the nullification of a duly elected and legally constituted Ward, LGA, and State Executive of the party, and proceeded to appoint an Interim Executive—someone who is not even a member of the party.

He said, “Insanity cannot be better illustrated.”

The party, therefore, seeks to clarify the matter for the benefit of unsuspecting members of the public who might be misled by the charade.

According to the party, on July 27, 2024, in line with the timetable approved by the National Working Committee (NWC), Imo PDP held its Ward Congress.

This was followed by the LGA Congress on August 10, 2024, and the State Congress on August 31, 2024, which produced the State Working Committee (SWC) and the State Executive Committee (SEC).

The party stated that these congresses were open, free, fair, and credible, and were monitored by security agencies—including the DSS—and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Officers who emerged at the Ward, LGA, and State levels through the congresses have since been discharging their duties without any opposition.

The party emphasized that there were no parallel congresses at any level and, to date, these congresses remain unchallenged in any court of competent jurisdiction.

The Publicity Secretary added that within the internal organs of the party, the congresses are also not subject to any form of scrutiny or dispute, as they followed the rules and procedures outlined in the party’s constitution.

The party pointed out that efforts by Ikenga, who was expelled from the PDP, to impose himself or anyone else on the party’s leadership are not only unlawful but amount to outright madness.

He said, “Ikenga, as it stands today, is not a member of the PDP. He was expelled last year for anti-party activities and gross indiscipline, including his most recent stunt. He cannot reverse his deserved expulsion by declaring himself the leader of Imo PDP or by dressing his cheerleaders in borrowed garments.”

The party reiterated that the Imo State chapter is unequivocally led by Hon. Austin Nwachukwu as the State Chairman, and there is only one legitimate State Working Committee (SWC).

It warned that any individual or group attempting to impose themselves as party officers in Imo State should be aware of the legal consequences of their actions, as the PDP will no longer treat such mischief lightly.

However, the party reassured its teeming members, supporters, and the general public that there is no dispute regarding its leadership structure.

He said, “The party, under the leadership of State Chairman Hon. Austin Nwachukwu and the party’s leader in the state, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, remains focused on delivering a strong platform through which the people of the state can access credible governance. No amount of distraction from paid agents or fifth columnists will derail this mission.”