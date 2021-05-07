Ebube Agu arrests 8 suspected armed robbers in Ebonyi

Ebube Agu security network has arrested eight suspected armed robbers in Ebonyi State.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace in the state, Mr Stanley Okoro-Emegha, disclosed this to newsmen in Abakaliki, the state capital, on Friday.

According to the commissioner, the suspects were arrested in their various crime scenes and brought to old Government House by personnel of the security network.

Tribune Online gathered that the suspects were later handed over to the police for further investigation and arraignment in court.