Ebube Agu arrests 8 suspected armed robbers in Ebonyi

Metro
By Egbo Grace-Abakaliki

Ebube Agu security network has arrested eight suspected armed robbers in Ebonyi State.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace in the state, Mr Stanley Okoro-Emegha, disclosed this to newsmen in Abakaliki, the state capital, on Friday.

According to the commissioner, the suspects were arrested in their various crime scenes and brought to old Government House by personnel of the security network.

Tribune Online gathered that the suspects were later handed over to the police for further investigation and arraignment in court.

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

Need A FAST CURE To Erectile Dysfunction And Low Sperm Count? CLICK HERE!!!

You might also like
Metro

Police arrest fake soldiers, suspected cultists, armed robbers in Delta

Metro

Insecurity: Akeredolu denies training of 3,000 Fulani men in Ondo army barracks 

Metro

Kidnappers kill policeman, abduct government official, others in Ogun

Metro

EFCC arrests siblings over alleged internet fraud in Lagos

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More