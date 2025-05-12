Bauchi gov receives US embassy delegation

…highlights administration’s achievements

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed on Monday, received a delegation from the United States Embassy in Nigeria at the Governor’s Lodge, Abuja.

The Governor, during the meeting, reinforced his administration’s commitment to fostering international partnerships.

The visit is built upon a previous engagement between the governor and the U.S. Ambassador during the Nigerian Governors’ Forum.

The U.S. delegation was led by Mr. Tim Smith, Acting Deputy Chief of Mission, alongside Ms. Cassandra Carraway, a Political Officer at the Embassy.

During the meeting, Bala Mohammed gave a detailed account of the transformation Bauchi State has undergone since he assumed office in 2019.

He spoke about the challenges he inherited and the deliberate steps his administration has taken to reposition the state for sustainable development.

The Governor also highlighted key achievements, including massive infrastructural projects, the establishment of functional Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in every ward, and the construction of new classrooms to expand access to quality education.

He also noted significant improvements in security and education, particularly the sharp reduction in the number of out-of-school children.

The Governor also emphasised a major breakthrough in the area of revenue generation.

According to him, through deliberate reforms, fiscal discipline, and improved administrative efficiency, his administration has significantly increased the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), placing Bauchi on a stronger financial footing and improving its investment appeal.

He encouraged the U.S. Government and American investors to consider Bauchi State as a viable destination for investment, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, education, healthcare, and renewable energy.

The delegation commended the partnership of the State as can be seen in the development across the State assuring that the US Government is always ready to support development of the State as contained in a statement by Rilwanu Toro, SA to the Governor on Photography.

